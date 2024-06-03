Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timing, rituals, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, puja timing, rituals and more about Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024.

The Hindu calendar is filled with numerous auspicious days and festivals that hold great significance for the followers of the faith. One such significant day is the Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, which is observed to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This auspicious vrat is celebrated on the Pradosh tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024 Date and Auspicious Timing:

In 2024, this auspicious vrat will be observed on Tuesday, June 4. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 AM on June 4 and will end on the same day at 10:01 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

The word "Bhaum" in Bhaum Pradosh Vrat comes from the planet Mars, also known as "Bhaum" in Hindi. It is believed that observing this vrat helps in appeasing the planet Mars, which governs courage, strength, and vitality. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is believed to be the ruling deity of Mars, and therefore, observing this vrat is considered highly auspicious.

The Significance of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing this vrat with utmost devotion can bring blessings from Lord Shiva and erase all obstacles and hardships from one's life. It is also believed that this vrat can help in fulfilling one's desires and bring prosperity and happiness.

Devotees also believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day can help in attaining Moksha (liberation) from the cycle of birth and death. It is said that observing Bhaum Pradosh Vrat with full faith and devotion can bring immense spiritual benefits.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The rituals and puja vidhi of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat are similar to the regular Pradosh Vrat, with a few additional steps. The day starts with waking up early and taking a bath before sunrise. Devotees then visit a nearby Shiva temple and offer prayers to the deity. It is believed that offering milk, honey, and belpatra (wood apple leaves) to Lord Shiva during the puja can bring auspicious results.

After offering prayers, devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day, consuming only fruits, milk, and water. In the evening, devotees visit the temple again and offer special prayers, known as Shiva Abhishekam. This involves pouring milk, water, honey, and other holy substances on the Shiva lingam while chanting mantras.

As the name suggests, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is also associated with the planet Mars. Therefore, it is recommended to wear red or orange-coloured clothes on this day to please the deity ruling over Mars. Some devotees also observe certain penances during this vrat to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.