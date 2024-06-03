Bathing in boiling tap water during summer? Know how it can cause damage to your skin and hair

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bathing in boiling tap water can harm your skin and hair.

These days, water is getting hot even without a geyser. As soon as you open the tap for bathing, boiling water comes out. In such a situation, far from getting relief from bathing in summer, the skin starts burning. Hot water starts coming out of the taps in the morning itself. In the afternoon, this water becomes pipping hot. Bathing with such water can be dangerous for health. You can fall prey to many diseases due to this. However, what can one do? Now, ice cannot be added to the bathing water. Yes, water can be cooled by taking some measures. But before that, you must know why bathing in hot water is dangerous in summer.

Doctors say that the boiling water coming out of taps these days is harmful to your health. In summer, the temperature of water coming out of taps goes above 40 degrees Celsius. This water does not cool down even after being stored in the tank overnight. Bathing or washing your face with this water can harm your skin health.

Damages that are caused by hot water

If you wash your face with hot water in summer or you wash your hair and take a bath, this can increase hair fall.

Hot water can burn the facial skin. This increases pigmentation on the skin.

Sometimes, due to hot water, the mucosa inside the nose gets burnt and a burning sensation may occur in the nose.

Hot water can melt the wax if it enters the ear. This can cause the wax to go inside and cause ear pain.

Women may face problems related to menstrual disorders by bathing in such hot water.

Prolonged use of hot water in the toilet can cause problems like piles and fissures.

Burning sensation during urination and risk of urine re-infection increases. Women should especially remain careful.

Bathing in very hot water can cause fatigue in the body and a burning sensation in the hands and feet. This can cause dry skin problems too.

Sometimes, using too hot water can damage nails. It can also cause heat illness.

Tips for cooling hot water

Do not wash your face with such hot water and also avoid taking baths. To cool the temperature of the hot tap water, keep 1-2 buckets of water in the bathroom at night. This water will cool down by morning. You can take a bath with this. If you are taking a bath immediately and the water seems hot, then add 1-2 bottles of cold water to it. This will reduce the temperature. By keeping water overnight, many impurities present in the water also get removed. These impurities work against anti-oxidants and cause harm.

ALSO READ: Using AC every now and then? 5 effective ways to reduce your electricity bill this summer