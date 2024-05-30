Using AC every now and then? 5 effective ways to reduce your electricity bill this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 effective ways to reduce your AC electricity bill

As the summer heat rises, so does the temptation to keep the air conditioner running constantly. However, while an AC can provide much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures, it can also lead to a significant increase in your electricity bill. From optimizing thermostat settings to maintaining your AC unit, here are five effective ways to keep cool while keeping your electricity costs down this summer.

1. Optimise Your Thermostat Settings

Setting your thermostat to a higher temperature when you're not at home or during the night can result in substantial savings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, setting your thermostat 7-10 degrees higher for 8 hours a day can save you up to 10% a year on cooling costs. A programmable or smart thermostat can make this even easier by automatically adjusting the temperature based on your schedule.

2. Use Fans Strategically

Ceiling fans, box fans, and even portable fans can be incredibly effective in circulating air and making a room feel cooler. When used in conjunction with your AC, they allow you to raise the thermostat by about 4 degrees without sacrificing comfort. Just remember to turn off fans when you leave the room, as they cool people, not spaces.

3. Maintain Your AC Unit

Regular maintenance of your air conditioning unit ensures it runs efficiently. Simple tasks like cleaning or replacing filters every 1-2 months can improve your AC's performance. Additionally, having a professional cheque on your system once a year can prevent small issues from becoming expensive problems and keep your unit running smoothly.

4. Block Out the Sun

Heat from the sun streaming through windows can significantly increase the temperature inside your home. Using curtains, blinds, or shades to block sunlight during the hottest parts of the day can keep your home cooler. Reflective window films or solar screens are also effective in reducing heat gain, thereby reducing the need for air conditioning.

5. Reduce Heat-Producing Activities

Appliances like ovens, stoves, and even computers generate a lot of heat, which can make your air conditioner work harder. Try to minimize the use of these appliances during the hottest parts of the day. Opt for grilling outside, using a microwave, or preparing meals that don't require cooking. Additionally, consider using energy-efficient lighting, as traditional incandescent bulbs emit a lot of heat.

By incorporating these five strategies, you can enjoy a cooler home and a more manageable electricity bill this summer. Small changes in how you use your air conditioner and manage your home environment can lead to significant savings while keeping you comfortable through the hottest months of the year.

