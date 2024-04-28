Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease, diabetes risk: Study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease, diabetes risk

Do you find solace in the tranquillity of nature? Well, it turns out that your affinity for the great outdoors might not just be good for your mental health; it could also be beneficial for your physical well-being. A recent study published in the journal Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity suggests that spending quality time in nature could lower inflammation levels, consequently reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

While past research has already established a positive correlation between exposure to nature and improved mental and physical health, this study delved deeper into the biological mechanisms behind these benefits. Led by Anthony Ong, a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Cornell University, the research focused specifically on inflammation markers.

The study examined the levels of three different indicators of inflammation—interleukin-6 (IL-6), C-reactive protein, and fibrinogen—in 1,244 participants. These biomarkers play crucial roles in the body's inflammatory processes and are closely linked to chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

What the researchers found was intriguing. Participants who reported frequent positive contact with nature exhibited lower circulating levels of these inflammation markers. Structural equation modelling revealed a significant association between nature engagement and reduced inflammation, even after controlling for various factors such as demographics, health behaviours, and medication usage.

Professor Ong emphasised that it's not just the quantity but also the quality of nature experiences that matter. Simply spending time outdoors isn't enough; it's about truly immersing oneself in the natural environment and deriving positive experiences from it. These findings suggest that the benefits of nature on health extend beyond mere enjoyment—it could have tangible effects on our physiological well-being.

So, the next time you have the opportunity, consider stepping outside and embracing the beauty of nature. Whether it's a leisurely walk in the park or a hike in the mountains, your body and mind might thank you for it in more ways than one.

(with IANS inputs)

