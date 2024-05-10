James Anderson set to hang his boots from Test cricket as England look to future: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson.

The most prolific fast bowler in the history of Test cricket James Anderson is reportedly set to bid adieu to the format this summer as England are looking at the future now.

As reported by the Guardian, England Test coach Brendon McCullum made a whistle-stop visit to the UK from New Zealand to have a one-on-one chat with the 41-year-old to tell him that the team is looking at the future. It adds that McCullum held the talk with the England legend during a golf round.

England are all set to face West Indies and Sri Lanka in six Tests this summer. One game against Sri Lanka is set to be played at Old Trafford - Anderson's home ground - which is likely to be his final appearance in the English whites.

The Three Lions will be building on a new pace-attack post the era of Stuart Broad and Anderson, who were long-time partners in crime and nemesis for the opposition teams. Broad, who is four years younger than Anderson, retired from the format after the drawn Ashes last year. But Jimmy carried on. England will be taking on Australia in another highly-anticipated Ashes in 2025-26 and by that time Anderson will be 43-year-old.

Anderson recently became the first pacer and third-ever bowler to take over 700 wickets in Tests. The England legend achieved the feat in the 5th Test against India in March. Anderson is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne on this elite list.

Most wickets in Test cricket:

1 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 800 wickets

2 - Shane Warne: 708 wickets

3 - James Anderson: 700 wickets

4 - Anil Kumble: 619 wickets

5 - Stuart Broad: 604 wickets

Notably, the England icon stated that he was in the best shape after the series against India and was excited for the summer. "It was a nice moment and nice to do it at a picturesque ground. My dad was here so I had a drink with my dad, which was nice. He was more excited than I was. Maybe I would've felt more excited if we'd won the Test or the series," Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.

"I'm really excited for the summer. I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team. I'm not getting any worse. I'm definitely in the best shape I've ever been in. I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. My place in the team is not a given so I've got to work hard to prove I'm worth a place in the summer," he added.