Pat Cummins set to feature in MLC for San Francisco Unicorns after T20 World Cup 2024

Australia's World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins is reportedly set to feature in the upcoming season of USA's Major League Cricket. Cummins will be the next big signee in the league following fellow Aussies Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Steve Smith and Jake Fraser Mcgurk.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Cummins is set to feature for San Francisco Unicorns in the upcoming MLC and will likely be Aaron Finch's successor after the latter's retirement. He will join fellow Aussies Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, both of who have signed for the team.

This tournament will extend Cummins' gruelling cricket schedule, which began in February with Australia's tour of New Zealand. He recently led Sunrisers Hyderabad into the final of IPL 2024 in his maiden stint as T20 captain. Cummins's SRH fell short on the final hurdle, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in a lop-sided showdown clash last week.

Despite the loss, Cummins' credentials as captain speaks volumes due to his achievements on the International circuit. He has led Australia to the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup victories in 2023. He also led the Aussie team to retain the Ashes in England with a 2-2 draw in a five-match series last year.

The upcoming MLC will begin on July 5, five days after the T20 World Cup in the Americas. The league recently got the List-A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming the second Associate-run franchise competition to get this status. The first one to get the List-A status was UAE's ILT20.

The second edition of the tournament will commence from 5 with defending champions MI New York taking on runners-up Seattle Orcas at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The opening is a double-header with Texas Super Kings facing LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.