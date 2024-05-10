India TV Poll results: Are IPL franchise owners dominating the players a lot more these days?

Follow us on Image Source : X Sanjiv Goenka with KL Rahul.

The Indian Premier League is in full swing as the race for the playoffs is as tough as ever. The season is witnessing high-scoring contests that were never seen before. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the torch-bearers of those high-scoring games.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants found themselves suffering the brunt of one such treatment by SRH. After the game ended, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a heated chat with team skipper KL Rahul. The chat went viral on social media with several users criticising the act of Goenka for having the chat with Rahul publicly.

LSG reacted after the loss and this animated exchange. "We’re all hurt by that game. But we are so grateful for each blue flag at Uppal, and every social media post or comment in our support despite this defeat. This team has shown resilience over the last two years, and we’ll show it again. Thank you for sticking with us, LSG Brigade," LSG wrote on their social media.

Apart from this, IPL franchise owners seemingly want players to play in every match possible as they pay them a heavy purse. This leads to players suffering from fatigue and sometimes even getting injured which jeopardises their participation in their national teams.

We asked our India TV users whether the franchises are dominating the players much more these days. To this query, we received responses from over 4800 people. Most of them were of the belief that yes they are dominating them much more. 82% of the people think the franchises are dominating the players a lot more, while 11% believed that no they are not doing so. 7% of the people voted for Can't Say.

Are IPL franchise owners dominating the players a lot more these days?

Total votes: 4834

Yes: 82%

No: 11%

Can't Say: 7%