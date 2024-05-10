Sai Sudharsan shatters Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad's all-time IPL record

Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan produced a record-breaking partnership against Mumbai Indians in the crucial IPL 2024 game on Friday, May 10. Sai Sudharsan recorded his maiden IPL century and also completed 1,000 runs in tournament history.
After being forced to bat first, Gujarat openers produced a flying start at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The duo broke their own record for the highest partnership for any wicket for Gujarat Titans by adding an unbeaten 148 runs for the opening wicket.
Sudharsan, 22, became the fastest Indian and overall joint-third cricketer to reach 1,000 runs in IPL history. The young left-handed batter broke Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad's record of 31 innings to 1,000 runs comfortably in just 25 innings.
Fastest to 1,000 IPL runs by Indian cricketers
- Sai Sudharsan - 25 innings
- Sachin Tendulkar - 31 innings
- Ruturaj Gaikwad - 31 innings
- Tilak Varma - 33 innings
Fastest to 1,000 runs in IPL history
- Shaun Marsh - 21 innings
- Lendl Simmons - 23 innings
- Matthew Hayden - 25 innings
- Sai Sudharsan* - 25 innings
- Jonny Bairstow - 26 innings
