Sai Sudharsan shatters Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad's all-time IPL record

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sai Sudharsan during the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024

Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan produced a record-breaking partnership against Mumbai Indians in the crucial IPL 2024 game on Friday, May 10. Sai Sudharsan recorded his maiden IPL century and also completed 1,000 runs in tournament history.

After being forced to bat first, Gujarat openers produced a flying start at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The duo broke their own record for the highest partnership for any wicket for Gujarat Titans by adding an unbeaten 148 runs for the opening wicket.

Sudharsan, 22, became the fastest Indian and overall joint-third cricketer to reach 1,000 runs in IPL history. The young left-handed batter broke Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad's record of 31 innings to 1,000 runs comfortably in just 25 innings.

Fastest to 1,000 IPL runs by Indian cricketers

Sai Sudharsan - 25 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 31 innings Ruturaj Gaikwad - 31 innings Tilak Varma - 33 innings

Fastest to 1,000 runs in IPL history

Shaun Marsh - 21 innings Lendl Simmons - 23 innings Matthew Hayden - 25 innings Sai Sudharsan* - 25 innings Jonny Bairstow - 26 innings

