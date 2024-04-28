Chhattisgarh: EC issues notice to BJP candidate Saroj Pandey over her photo on religious posters

Follow us on Image Source : X Election Commission of India

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the BJP candidate from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh for violating the model code of conduct (MCC), said an official on Sunday. BJP candidate Saroj Pandey's photograph allegedly appeared on posters and banners for a religious programme, he added.

The poll panel sought her reply by April 29 following a complaint from Congress. The Congress in its complaint said the BJP had put up banners and posters with photographs of Pandey and ministers of the BJP-led state government for a religious programme of Dhirendra Giri Shastri in Chirmiri town in the Manendragarh Assembly segment on Friday.

The Manendragarh assembly segment falls under the Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress, in its complaint, alleged that the BJP candidate had misused the religious programme for electioneering and demanded that the expenses from the event must be included in her poll expenditure, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the election expenditure observer of the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency served a notice to BJP candidate Radheshaym Rathiya on Saturday over discrepancies in his poll expenditure, an official statement said.

Rathiya had declared Rs 7.09 lakh as his poll expenditure so far, while the observation register indicated that he had spent Rs 13.83 lakh, it said.

The BJP's Pandey is pitted against sitting MP Jyotsana Mahant of the Congress, and Rathiya is contesting against the Congress’s Menka Devi Singh in the Korba and Raigarh Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

The two constituencies will go to polls in the third phase of the general elections on May 7.

(With PTI inputs)

