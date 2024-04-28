Deva Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna to face SIT probe over alleged obscene video case

Follow us on Image Source : X Deva Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna

Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged obscene video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Siddaramaiah said.

Congress stages protest, demands arrest of Revanna

The development comes amid protests by members of the women’s wing of the Congress who demanded his immediate arrest. Raising slogans against the 33-year-old JD(S) leader, the protesters burnt his posters and sought a thorough inquiry into the case.

Many obscene videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Demanding his immediate arrest, a Congress leader said, "He (Prajwal Revanna) should be given severe punishment and should be hanged for what he has done with these women. It has brought down the honour of the entire state of Karnataka."

Meanwhile, police sources said Revanna has left the country.

I have nothing to do with it: HD Kumaraswamy

On Karnataka, govt forms SIT to probe 'obscene videos' case involving Revanna, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "...if he has gone to another country, then the government will bring him back. I have nothing to do with it."

