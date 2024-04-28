Jab We Met actress Saumya Tandon hospitalised, fans wish her speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon who shot to fame as Gori Mem after starring in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress always shares pictures and videos on social media to give updates to her fans about her daily routine. Saumya Randon recently shared a few pictures from the hospital.

Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Pictures are not always pretty and life is not always all smiles. Recovering and will emerge fit soon. Thanks for your wishes in advance." Fans took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. In one of the pictures, she has a drip attached to one of her hands. She also shared another picture where she can be seen watching a web series from her iPad.

One user wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon." Another user wrote, "Kya hogo gauri mam, tanik apno dhyan rakho gauri mam , apko kachu hogayo to ham to kahin k na rahenge gauri mam.". "What happened mam. We all pray for a fast best recovery. Miss u so much", wrote the third user. Saumya Tandon's role as Gori Mem aka Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! was well received by the audience. She quit the show in 2020.

For the unversed, Saumya Tandon gained popularity after featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cult classic Jab We Met. The actress played the role of Roop Kaur Dhillon, Geet's sister. Geet's role was portrayed by Kareena Kapoor. She also featured in a 2011 Punjabi film Welcome to Punjab. Not only films, but Saumya Tandon has also worked in several TV shows including Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Khushi, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Entertainment Ki Raat and Mallika-E-Kitchen among others.

