  4. 'RSS backs reservations': Mohan Bhagwat amid BJP vs Congress poll battle over quota row

'RSS backs reservations': Mohan Bhagwat amid BJP vs Congress poll battle over quota row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement added a new dimension to the ongoing reservation row between the BJP and the Congress in the election season. His clarity on the quota issue will strengthen BJP's stand.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: April 28, 2024 13:55 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Image Source : PTI/FILE RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, while addressing an event, made it clear that the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups. His reiteration over reservation came amid a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress in the election season.

Speaking at a programme at an educational institution in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said the Sangh thinks that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

"A video is being circulated that RSS is against reservation and we cannot speak about this outside. Now this is completely false. The Sangh has been supporting all reservations as per the Constitution since the beginning. The Sangh has been supporting all reservations as per the Constitution since the beginning. But some people are circulating false videos,"  he added.

RSS chief last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society. Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had added.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS 

Congress leader Rahul has been on a streak to attack the BJP and RSS over a range of issues, including reservation. Gandhi recently in Wayanad, accused the BJP and the RSS of attempting to destroy the diversity of the country and claimed that now people are afraid to practice their religion or follow their traditions.

Accusing the BJP and the RSS of attempting to destroy the diversity of the country, he said the Congress party would not let them change the Constitution of India. It is the "sacred duty" of the Congress to protect every single Indian, regardless of their community, religion, and state, he said.

Also read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission bans AAP's new campaign song, Atishi's sharp response

