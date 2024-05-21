Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 time table out, check complete application procedure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 applications soon

The Karnataka Board has released the timetable for Karnataka 3rd PUC supplementary exam. All those who wish to appear for the third phase of the exam can do so by registering themselves online at the KSEAB portal, karresults.nic.in.As per the official schedule, the registration procedure for the KSEAB 3rd PUC supplementary exam will start from May 23 to 28 online or offline mode. After the due date, students will have to pay a fine of Rs 50 per day including penalty. Students who have passed exam 1 or 2 and wish to write secondary PUC exam 3 to improve their results are required to submit an application to principal of the college for improvement of results as per rules based on the result list. Those who have passed/failed the exam before 2024 will not be allowed to improve their results. Also, those who have registered for exam 1 and have not written exam 1 and 2 can register for exam 3. The entire application process can be done online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Improvement exam fee

The students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation and retotalling, only after applying for a scanned copy. The window for revaluation and retotalling will open for a short period, that is, from May 22 to 25. Along with the application, the students will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 140 for one subject. For two subjects, the candidate will have to pay Rs 270. For three or more subjects, the candidate will have to pay Rs 400 and for the regular and private registered SC, ST and C-1 students only 1 rupee is to be applied. For any candidate appearing for the first time for a subject, the fee will be Rs 175.

How to apply for Karnataka Second PUC Exam 3?

1. First, visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in

2. Then, click on the link to register online for the further process.

3. Click on ' Karnataka Exam 3'

4. In the application form, fill all the required details carefully

5. Submit the fees along with the form

6. Download and save it for future references