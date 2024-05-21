Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED, check direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED, check direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 has been declared today, May 21. Students who were waiting for their results can now download their marksheets from the official website, karresults.nic.in. Check process to download scorecards, and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 16:34 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the supplementary exam results of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exams. Students who were waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam result can now download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The results of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exams were announced on April 10. After which, the secondary PUC exam 2 was conducted between April 29 and May 16, for which, the results have been declared today at 3 pm. Students can download their scorecards at the NIC website — karresults.nic.in by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in
  • Click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024' link
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide login details such as registration number and subject combination
  • Submit and download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 for future reference

It should be noted that the Karnataka PUC 2 March 2024 exam 1 result mark sheets will be sent to respective colleges through the KSEAB PU exam portal. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest information. Check pass percentage, direct link and other details below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 21, 2024 4:33 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Where to check marksheets?

    Students who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check their scores through the official website of  Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. 

  • May 21, 2024 4:32 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 3rd PUC Supplementary exam 2024 registration begins tomorrow

    Students can register for exam-3 from tomorrow, May 23. The facility to apply for the application process will remain open till May 28 through college or online in KSEAB portal.

  • May 21, 2024 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Application fee for Karnataka 3rd PUC exam 2024

    • For one subject - Rs. 140/-
    • For two subjects -Rs. 270/-
    • For three or more subjects - Rs. 400/-
    • 2023-24 Regular and Private registered SC, ST and C-1 students - Rs. 1/-
  • May 21, 2024 4:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 3rd PUC exam 2024 dates out

    Check Karnataka 3rd PUC exam 2024 dates

  • May 21, 2024 4:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: How to apply for revaluation and retotalling

    • Visit the official website
    • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to apply online application for Scanned copy, Revaluation, Retotalling of II PUC Exam-2 March 2024' under latest news
    • It will redirect you to new window where a link to the online application will appear
    • Click on 'Application form for ScannedCopy'
    • Fill out the application form carefully by providing the essential details
    • Make payment and download the application form for future reference after final submission
  • May 21, 2024 4:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Revaluation Fee

    • Fees for scanned copy per subject - Rs. 530/-
    • Fees for revaluation per subject - Rs. 1670/-
  • May 21, 2024 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Science Stats

    • Total number of students appeared: 57,348 
    • Total number of students passed: 32,207 
    • Overall pass percentage: 56.16%
  • May 21, 2024 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Commerce Stats

    • Total number of students appeared: 39,474 
    • Total number of students passed: 8,709 
    • Overall pass percentage: 22.06%  
  • May 21, 2024 3:54 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Arts stats

    • Total number of students appeared: 52,120 
    • Total number of students passed: 11,589 
    • Overall pass percentage: 22.24% 
  • May 21, 2024 3:51 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Alternative websites

    • karresults.nic.in
    • kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • May 21, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result stream-wise pass percentage

    • Arts stream: 22.24%
    • Commerce: 22.06%
    • Science: 56.16%

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka PUC exam 2 result 2024 Overview

    A total of 1,49,824 students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, of which, 1,48,942 appeared, of them, 52,505 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 35.25%. The overall girls pass percentage is 40.44% while, it is 31.31% for male students.

  • May 21, 2024 3:42 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Can last year's students apply for Karnataka 3rd PUC exam 2 result 2024?

    Last year's students and subsequent years failed students who were willing to appear in the Karnataka 3rd PUC exam 2 results 2024 on the basis of their results.

  • May 21, 2024 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: Details on scorecards

    • Candidate’s name
    • Registration number
    • Subject names and marks obtained in each subject
    • Aggregate marks
    • Result status
  • May 21, 2024 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: How to download via SMS

    All you need to do is type the SMS in the format-  KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263. Students will instantly receive the 2nd PUC result 2024 Karnataka on the same number.

  • May 21, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Girls performed better than boys

    According to the board result, this year, a total of 84,632 boys and 64,310 girls appeared for the exam, of which, 26,496 boy students got a pass percentage of 31.31 while girls performed better scoring 35.25% (26,009).

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: Exam statistics

    According to the board, this year, a total of  1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC term II exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the exam and 52,505 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 32.5 per cent.

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:27 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: How much fee is required for re-totalling?

    There is no fee for retotalling. The students will be able to check Re-evaluation and Re-totaling results on the KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in in due course.

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: Is it necessary to wait for revaluation result to apply for 3rd exam

    No, candidates need not wait for revaluation result to apply for 3rd exam.

  • May 21, 2024 3:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 Live: What is the revaluation fee?

    Students who wish to obtain the scanned copy can do so by paying Rs. 530 per subject, and the revaluation fee is Rs 1670 per subject.

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024: Important dates

    Students can get scanned copies of their answer sheets for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 by applying online. This facility will be available from May 21 to 23.

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024: How to download marksheets?

    Students are required to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 through the official website. Students can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below. 

    • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024'
    • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number and select stream
    • Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 will appear on the screen
    • Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 for future reference
  • May 21, 2024 3:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 declared, 35.25 per cent pass

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 has been declared. As per the data, a total of total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC II exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the exam and 52,505 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 35.25 per cent.

     

  • May 21, 2024 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 download link

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 download link has been activated on the official website. Students can directly download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 by entering their registration number and other details on the login page. The direct link to the results can be accessed by clicking on the provided link.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 download link

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement