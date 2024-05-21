Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 DECLARED

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the supplementary exam results of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exams. Students who were waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam result can now download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The results of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exams were announced on April 10. After which, the secondary PUC exam 2 was conducted between April 29 and May 16, for which, the results have been declared today at 3 pm. Students can download their scorecards at the NIC website — karresults.nic.in by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024' link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide login details such as registration number and subject combination

Submit and download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 for future reference

It should be noted that the Karnataka PUC 2 March 2024 exam 1 result mark sheets will be sent to respective colleges through the KSEAB PU exam portal. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest information. Check pass percentage, direct link and other details below.