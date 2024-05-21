Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 declared at karresults.nic.in, 35.25 per cent students pass, here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 are available on official website

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result has been announced today, May 21 at 3 pm. Students and parents can now download the results from the official website, karresults.nic.in. To access the result, students have to enter the registration number on the login page. The board released the 2 PUC results on April 10 and the candidates who were not able to pass the exam had to opt for a supplementary exam. This year, 2nd PUC exam 2 2024 was held from April 29 to May 16, 2024, across the state.

The Karnataka Board has decided to introduce three annual examinations (Exam 1, Exam 2, Exam 3) for the board exams. The Karnataka Board conducted the 2nd PUC supplementary exam from April 29 to May 16 wherein a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the PUC 2nd term II exams, of them, 1,48,942 students took the exams and 52,505 passed the exam. The 2nd PUC 2024 exam 3 will be held from June 24 to July 5. All those who are willing to appear in the 3rd PUC exam can do so by registering themselves online at the official website. The dates for the registration process will be communicated in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Fee for obtaining scanned copies

This year, a total of 20,226 students appeared for the improvement exam for Chemistry and 7,127 students had positive changes this year. Subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics had the most students. The fee for a scanned copy per subject is Rs 530 and it the application will remain open till May 23. The evaluation of answer papers was conducted by 7875 evaluators, in 28 evaluation camps from May 15 to 18.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 online?

Visit the official website at https://karresults.nic.in/

Check out the notification regarding the 2nd PUC exam 2 results 2024

Fill in your registration number

Submit and Download 2nd PUC Result for future references

Things to keep in mind

To apply for the revaluation of answer scripts, the following things should be remembered:

Candidate can apply for Exam 3 without waiting for Revaluation results

The revaluation marks will be considered as the marks scored in Exam 2

The decision of the committee of revalutors will be the final.

There is no fee for retotaling

How to fill the revaluation application form?

Before applying for revaluation the candidate must apply for scanned copy Click on the link 'Application form for Revaluation' in the homepage A new page will open where the candidate needs to enter login credentials like register no, mobile no., bank account no., email ID, postal address Fill the details and click submit Challan number will get generated for the application

Fee details for exam 3