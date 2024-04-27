OnePlus rollouts new software update for OnePlus Nord 3: Here's what's new

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus smartphone (representational image)

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for its OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone. The smartphone is now receiving a new OxygenOS 14.0.0.510 update, which introduces several new features designed to improve the user experience. The update is rolling out globally including India and Europe.

What’s new with this update

This update mainly focuses on enhancing the user experience by adding new features, in addition to integrating the April 2024 security patch. The Smart Sidebar now includes a "Partial screenshot" option, allowing users to capture specific areas of their screen. The Photos app also now supports creating collages without frames, providing greater flexibility in image editing.

Moreover, users can now adjust the volume for individual apps directly from the volume bar. It is also possible to activate the flashlight by holding the volume down button when the screen is off. The Home screen search bar in Drawer mode now includes a fuzzy search option, enabling users to start searching by typing just the first letter of an app's name.

The update will initially be released to a limited number of devices, with a wider release expected soon. If you haven't received the OTA update notification on your device, you can manually check for it by going to Settings, then About Device, then OxygenOS, and finally tapping on Check for Update.

For any issues experienced by users in India after the update, bug reports can be submitted through the Google Dialer by dialing *#800#.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has recently stopped providing software support for one of its smartphone series. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched in April 2020 with a promise of four years of security updates and three major Android OS upgrades. The company has now released the last software update for these smartphones, indicating the end of its support period.

The latest OxygenOS 13.1.0.587 update is currently being rolled out in India and includes the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security and stability.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 tipped to feature same display size as OnePlus 12: All we know so far