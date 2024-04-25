OnePlus ends support for one of its smartphone series: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11 (representational image)

OnePlus has ended the software support for one of its smartphone series. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched in April 2020. During the launch, the company promised four years of security updates and three major Android OS upgrades for the smartphones. The company has now rolled out the last software update for smartphones, marking the end of its support period.

The OxygenOS 13.1.0.587 update, which is currently being rolled out in India, incorporates the April 2024 Android security patch. It aims to enhance system security and stability.

OnePlus has released a statement announcing the end of lifecycle maintenance for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the release of OxygenOS 13.1.0.587. The company expressed gratitude to its customers for their support during the journey and thanked everyone who provided feedback, reported bugs, and helped optimize the OxygenOS. The company mentioned that this support was instrumental in bringing a dozen stable builds into existence, making the overall user experience better. OnePlus stated that they will continue to listen to their customers and strive to build even better products in the future.

The update is being rolled out in stages to ensure a seamless transition for all users. In case you are a OnePlus 8/8 Pro user and have not yet received the OTA notification on your device, you can check for its availability manually by navigating to Settings > About Device > OxygenOS > Check for Update.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, later this year. However, the rumor mill has already started churning out some details about the smartphone's key specifications. A recent tip from a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station, suggests that the company is testing a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution for the purported smartphone. This means that the OnePlus 13 will likely have the same screen size as its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, but with some improvements.

