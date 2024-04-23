OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets price cut in India: Check out new price here

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus has reduced the price of one of its smartphones in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 was initially launched in June 2023 in the country and received its first price cut in November last year. Now, the company has further reduced the price of the smartphone after the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 earlier this month. The company reduced the price of the smartphone by Rs 2000 when it first received the price cut.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 India price (revised)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage starts at Rs 26,999 during its launch. In November, the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 variant was Rs. 24,999. Now, on the OnePlus India website, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is priced at Rs. 22,999, which is Rs. 2,000 lower than the November price of Rs. 24,999.

The device is also available on Amazon for Rs. 22,990, which is Rs. 2,009 lower than its previous price. Moreover, customers can get an additional flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, which means that they can buy the model at just Rs. 20,990.

It is worth noting that the price cut is available on the 128GB model of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The other 256GB variant is listed as out of stock.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ fluid AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,412 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, it features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, alongside an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also gets a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

