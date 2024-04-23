Realme C65 5G to launch in India later this week: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme C65 5G

Realme is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme C65 will launch in the country later this week. The smartphone is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme C65 5G India launch

As per a poster shared by the company via x (formerly Twitter), the Realme C65 5G will launch in India on April 26 at 12PM IST. The poster also confirmed that the smartphone will start at Rs 9,999.

The company has also created a microsite for the smartphone, which suggests that the device will get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 120Hz display, and IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is also confirmed to have TUV SUD 48-month fluency certification.

The Realme C65 4G version has been launched in certain markets outside of India. It comes with a price tag of VND 3,690,000 (approximately Rs. 12,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display. It features a dual camera setup on the back supported by AI technology and is available with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to launch a new Narzo smartphone in India. The upcoming Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will launch in India on April 24. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will succeed the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, which was launched last year in the country. The company has also created an Amazon microsite for the smartphone, which suggests that the smartphone will support 45W fast charging among many other features.

