Swelled nerves? It can be cause of varicose veins, know symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the causes, symptoms and treatment for varicose veins.

Everyone has blue-coloured veins in their body, but sometimes these veins start bulging a lot. In some people's hands and feet, these veins swell and become thick and their colour starts becoming purple. If you also see very thick, bulging and blue veins in your body, then definitely pay attention to it once. This can also be a problem of varicose veins. Yes, there are twisted veins in the lower part of the body, especially in the legs, which are swollen. Gradually the color of these veins becomes darker and starts looking purple and blue. This can also cause pain. Let us know what the reason for the veins swelling, bulging and becoming dark in colour.

Causes of Varicose Veins

Standing for a long time- If you stand for a long time, your feet start swelling. This affects the blood circulation in the veins and the veins start appearing blue.

Weight gain- Sometimes this also happens due to weight gain. Especially if you are overweight and you stand for a long time, then there is pressure on the veins. Due to this, the blood flow slows down and the veins get swollen.

Pressure on legs- When excessive pressure is applied on the legs or the lower part of the body, the blood starts clotting. In such a situation, the veins start swelling.

Genetic reasons- Some people may have this problem due to genetic reasons. If someone in the family has had the problem of varicose veins, then you may also have it.

How to recognise the symptoms of varicose veins

Pain and swelling in the nerves

persistent swelling in the legs

Increased dryness of the skin

Pain in legs at night

Discoloration of the skin around the veins

Darker than the normal colour of veins

What is the treatment for varicose veins?

Exercise- By exercising, the weight will remain normal and there will be no pressure on the legs. In this case, the blood flow will improve and you will have fewer problems in the veins.

Avoid standing for a long time- If you have such a problem, then do not stand for a long time. This slows down the blood flow and gradually the legs start swelling.

Do not wear tight clothes- If you want to avoid the problem of varicose veins, do not wear very tight clothes. This causes the veins of the legs to get compressed and swelling begins.

Do not wear heels- People who have varicose veins should not wear heeled footwear. Wearing heels causes swelling in the feet. This can further aggravate the problem of veins.

Wear compression socks- People who have problems with blood flow in their legs should wear compression socks. This keeps the blood flow normal and also reduces swelling in the legs. This can also prevent blood clots.

ALSO READ: Gangrene spreads rapidly in diabetic patients, know ways to diagnose early and prevention tips