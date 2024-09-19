Tirupati Laddu controversy: TDP claims beef tallow in Tirupati prasadam, cites lab report from Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in the given ghee sample.

Amid the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the prasadam at Tirupati temple, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy on Thursday said the lab reports of samples certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7.

The statement from the TDP comes after the lab report of samples sent to National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat for testing came out. The ruling Telugu Desam Party claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, NDDB CALF Ltd on the ghee samples.

Lab report claimed presence of 'lard' in prasadam

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of "lard" (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Andhra Chief Minister and TDP supemo N Chandrababu Naidu had on Wednesday alleged the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet.

MLA Raja Singh seeks PM Modi's intervention

In the meantime, MLA Raja Singh urged Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ncbngaru, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to take immediate action against those responsible for this grave offense.

He said, "It has come to light that Beef Fat and Fish Oil are being used in the sacred #TirupatiLaddu prasadam under the governance of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. This is a direct assault on our rich cultural and religious heritage, which cannot and should not be tolerated."

He added that Tirupati is one of the most sacred places for Hindus where crores of devotees visit annually to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. "Serving prasadam with Beef Fat and Fish Oil is an insult to our faith and sentiments. The time has come for us to unite and protect our sacred traditions from being undermined," he said.

BJP to file complaint against Jagan Mohan Reddy

In the meantime, BJP leader and former TTD Board Member, Bhanuprakash Reddy said, "...We are filing a complaint against Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and YV Subba Reddy and the then Executive Officer Dharma Reddy. Right now, we are using pure cow ghee for making laddu prasadam..."

He says, "After Balaji darshan, pilgrims used to have that laddu - the prasad of Balaji. During the tenure of Jagan Mohan Reddy, from 2019 to 2024, TTD used pure cow ghee to prepare laddu. For this, 14 tons of cow ghee was used daily for making laddu prasadam. Unfortunately, that was adulterated. We got a report that vegetable oil and animal fat was mixed in it. It is a very bad thing that happened in the history of Tirumala. We are very sad and we condemn the issue...We are filing a complaint against Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Y.V. Subba Reddy and the then Executive Officer Dharma Reddy. Right now, we are using pure cow ghee for making laddu prasadam..."