IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Ashwin, Jadeja aim to extend India's advantage after sensational recovery

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: If the first day can be summarised in a few words, then it's that Bangladesh realised why India have been almost unbeatable at home and that one or two good sessions won't be enough for them to dominate the proceedings like they did in Pakistan. After the first couple of 88/3 sessions, Bangladesh had India on the mat on a cloudy day in Chennai before the veteran all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja woke up from their slumber not only to help India recover from the dire situation they found themselves in but also give an advantage by the time it was stumps on the opening day of the long Test season. The partnership is already 195 and Jadeja is inching closer to his fifth Test hundred, should be a good morning session. Follow all the live updates of the second day of the IND vs BAN 1st Test-