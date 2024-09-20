IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Ashwin, Jadeja aim to extend India's advantage after sensational recovery

It was quite stark in the way how the opening day of the long Test season began for India and ended. It was a peak 'from Prithvi to Shikhar moment' (no pun intended) for India, who were 34/3 at one point and 144/6 at the other before Indran and Chandran - the two Ravis - led the side's fightback forcing Bangladesh to surrender. Ashwin took the attack to the opposition while Jadeja was solid as the two stitched an unbeaten partnership of 195 runs. Ashwin completed his ton and Jadeja is closing in on his. Both will bowl too later. Should be fascinating. Welcome to our live coverage of the second day's play in Chennai for IND vs BAN 1st Test.