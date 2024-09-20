Friday, September 20, 2024
     
IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Ashwin, Jadeja aim to extend India's advantage after sensational recovery

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: India turned a dreary-looking day into one with the advantage with a magnificent unbeaten partnership of 195 runs between two stalwarts R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. India would definitely be targeting a 400-plus total while Bangladesh aim for quick wickets.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 9:17 IST
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/BCB/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin, Jadeja aim to extend India's advantage after sensational recovery

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: If the first day can be summarised in a few words, then it's that Bangladesh realised why India have been almost unbeatable at home and that one or two good sessions won't be enough for them to dominate the proceedings like they did in Pakistan. After the first couple of 88/3 sessions, Bangladesh had India on the mat on a cloudy day in Chennai before the veteran all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja woke up from their slumber not only to help India recover from the dire situation they found themselves in but also give an advantage by the time it was stumps on the opening day of the long Test season. The partnership is already 195 and Jadeja is inching closer to his fifth Test hundred, should be a good morning session. Follow all the live updates of the second day of the IND vs BAN 1st Test-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

  Sep 20, 2024 9:02 AM (IST)

    Welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh

    It was quite stark in the way how the opening day of the long Test season began for India and ended. It was a peak 'from Prithvi to Shikhar moment' (no pun intended) for India, who were 34/3 at one point and 144/6 at the other before Indran and Chandran - the two Ravis - led the side's fightback forcing Bangladesh to surrender. Ashwin took the attack to the opposition while Jadeja was solid as the two stitched an unbeaten partnership of 195 runs. Ashwin completed his ton and Jadeja is closing in on his. Both will bowl too later. Should be fascinating. Welcome to our live coverage of the second day's play in Chennai for IND vs BAN 1st Test.

