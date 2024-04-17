Realme Narxo 70x to launch in India next week: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70x 5G

Realm is all set to launch a new Narzo smartphone in India. The upcoming Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will launch in India within one week. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will succeed the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, which was launched last year in the country. The company has also created an Amazon microsite for the smartphone, which suggests that the smartphone will support 45W fast charging among many other features. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G India launch

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will launch in India on April 24 at 12:00PM IST. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon and it will be priced below Rs 12,000, as per the information available on the microsite.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G specifications

As per the information available on the Amazon microsite, the smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The images on the microsite confirm that the smartphone will feature a 50MP dual camera unit at the rear and a hole-punch cutout on the display.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is expected to come with hardware upgrades compared to the Realme Narzo 60x, which was launched in September last year with a starting price of 12,999.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It also has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

ALSO READ: