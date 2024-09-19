Follow us on Image Source : EC When was last 'One Nation, One Election' held in India and who broke the cycle? DETAILS

'One nation One election': Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cabinet's decision, saying it will be a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms in the country.

However, 'one nation, one election' is nothing new for the election ecosystem in the country. Simultaneous polls were held in the country between 1951 and 1967. The last 'one nation, one election' was conducted in 1967, the fourth Lok Sabha elections. In 1967, Congress had lost major nine states.

What happened in 1967 Lok Sabha

The General elections were held between February 17-21 1967 to elect 520 of the 523 members of the fourth Lok Sabha. Elections to State Assemblies were also held simultaneously, the last general election to do so. The incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) government retained power, albeit with a significantly reduced majority. Indira Gandhi was re-sworn in as the Prime Minister on March 13. The INC, however, suffered setbacks in seven states, including Gujarat, Madras state (now Tamil Nadu), Orissa (now Odisha), Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi

The Congress won 11 out of 24 seats while Swatantra Party won 12 seats in Gujarat, in Madras State, it won 3 out of 39 seats and DMK won 25 seats. In Orissa, it won 6 out of 20 seats and Swatantra Party won 8 seats. Rajasthan where they won 10 out of 20 seats Swatantra Party won 8 seats, West Bengal where they won 14 out of 40, Kerala where they won only 1 out of 19. Delhi where they won 1 out of 7 while remaining 6 were won by Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Congress was also ousted from power in nine states, while losing governance in Uttar Pradesh one month after the election.

How will 'one nation, one election' work now

The Kovind panel recommended implementing "one nation, one election" in two phases -- simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in the first phase and elections for local bodies like panchayats and municipal bodies within 100 days of the general election in the second phase.

It also recommended a common electoral roll, which would need coordination between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and state election commissions. At present, the ECI is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the local body elections for municipalities and panchayats are managed by the state election commissions.

The Kovind panel has recommended 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by state Assemblies. However, these would require certain Constitution amendment bills that would have to be passed by Parliament.