Veerasana to Balasana: Best yoga poses to control high blood pressure

Best yoga poses to control high blood pressure.

High blood pressure has become a common thing. People are having high blood pressure due to a bad lifestyle and increasing stress. Due to the lifestyle we have these days, many dangerous diseases are stealthily entering the body. Among lifestyle-related diseases, the number of high blood pressure patients is increasing rapidly. The reason for this is not only age, but kidney diseases, lack of exercise, genetic reasons, obesity and many other problems also cause high blood pressure. The problem of blood pressure, which once used to occur only due to old age, is now troubling the youth as well. To avoid this, you must do yoga and make some changes in your lifestyle.

According to Swami Ramdev, blood pressure can be controlled by doing yoga for just 20-15 minutes daily. The problem of genetic BP can also be easily controlled with yoga. Let us know which yogasanas should be done to reduce high blood pressure.

Yoga poses to reduce high blood pressure

Veerasana (Hero Pose)- Blood pressure patients must do Veerasan. This breathing yoga practice is considered good for those with high BP. Doing Veerasan daily can help control blood pressure, keep the nervous system healthy and reduce stress.

How to do Veerasana- For this, sit on your knees on the ground and keep both your hands on your knees. Now keep the hips between the ankles and reduce the distance between the knees. Pull the navel inwards and hold it for a while. Now come back to a relaxed position after 30 seconds.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)- By doing Shavasana daily, increased blood pressure can be reduced. This relaxes the body and blood pressure also reaches normal condition.

How to do Shavasana- For this, you have to lie down on your back on the yoga mat and now close your eyes while relaxing your body. Spread your legs and relax. Keep your hands on both sides of the body without touching them. Slowly spread your palms and take your whole body into a relaxed posture. Take deep and slow breaths. Stay like this for 30 seconds and then become normal.

Balasana (Child Pose)- The rising blood pressure in the body can also be controlled by doing Balasana. Balasana is considered a good yoga practice for BP patients. It relaxes the body and gives relief to the spine.

How to do Balasana- For this, sit in Vajrasana posture and now while breathing slowly, take the hands above the head. Exhale and bend forward. Now rest your forehead on the ground and pay attention to your breathing. Come back to the normal position after 30 seconds.

