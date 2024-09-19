Sleep deprivation can lead to liver damage, know symptoms for early prevention

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how sleep deprivation can lead to liver damage.

Good sleep is considered important for our overall health. If there is any disturbance in sleep, then the liver is badly affected. Not getting good sleep for a long time can increase the risk of liver cirrhosis. Research conducted at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China has revealed that there is a link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and sleep.

This study shows a link between healthy sleep patterns and a lower risk of cirrhosis in non-alcoholic fatty liver patients. During the study, about 112,196 non-alcoholic fatty liver patients were found to have poor sleep patterns associated with an increased risk of developing cirrhosis. According to Hepatology International, the benefits of good sleep were seen in people, whether they had a low or high genetic risk.

Sleep disturbances can lead to liver cirrhosis

Prolonged sleep disturbances increase the risk of cirrhosis in individuals. Cirrhosis occurs when the liver remains diseased for a long time. Gradually, scar tissue forms on the liver. These scars affect the functioning of the liver. If this condition persists for a long time, the risk of liver failure also increases.

What is liver cirrhosis?

Liver cirrhosis is a type of chronic disease. It develops due to long-term damage to the liver. When liver cirrhosis occurs, the healthy tissues of the liver start dying and the liver stops functioning properly. Many symptoms are seen in the body when liver cirrhosis occurs.

Symptoms of Liver Cirrhosis

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Very tired

Having jaundice

Weight Loss

Itching

Fluid buildup in the abdomen

Darkening of urine colour

Hair loss

Bleeding nose

Muscle cramps

Frequent fever

Memory problems

The liver has a connection with sleep

At the same time, AB Phillips, famously known as LiverDoc, says that many researchers have found evidence that sleep is actually underestimated. You cannot change your genetic profile, but you can sleep well every night. A good sleep of 7-8 hours every night is necessary to keep our whole body healthy. This also provides countless benefits to the liver.

