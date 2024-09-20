Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet, netizens laud her gesture | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Best Actress Award for PS 2 at SIIMA 2024

South Indian International Movie Awards 2024 (SIIMA) was held in Dubai recently. Aaradhya Bachchan attended the award night with her mother Aishwarya Rai. During the event, she was spotted supporting and cheering for her mother. Aaradhya is often spotted by her mother's side at events and at airports. This time, she is also being lauded for her sweet gesture and the traditional values she has inherited from her parents. A video from the award night is doing rounds on social media wherein can be seen greeting legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar with folded hands. Not only this she also showcased her traditional values and went on to touch his feet.

This gesture from Aaradhya has touched the hearts of social media users. The video begins with Aishwarya descending from the stage after winning the trophy in her hands. Aaradhya runs to give her mother a tight hug.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went on social media, netizens chimed in the comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, ''Sare boliwood mei sabse sanskari ladki eshvreya raye ji ki beti h.'' ''What a upbringing,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Aaradhya the cutest won our heart by touching the feet following our very own traditions of Shivrajkumar the legendary actor of Kannada cinemas.''

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award for her role in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film also featured Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The film was a major box office success and minted nearly Rs 350 crore. After PS 2, Aishwarya Rai has not announced any upcoming projects.

