Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's film is a family entertainer with sweet social message

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam stars Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati in lead roles Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: September 20, 2024

September 20, 2024 Director: Saurabh Dasgupta

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Movie Review: A Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati-starrer romantic comedy flick has come out in theaters today. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam marks the debut of both Dhvani and Aashim as leads in a film. Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, the film also has a stellar starcast of veteran and versatile actors, including Rakesh Bedi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Vikram Kochhar. As you must have seen the trailer of the rom-com, which showcases how Dhvani's character ran away from her wedding and how her gangster family is in search of her everywhere. The film also has a sweet social message for the audience. Check out the detailed review of Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam below to get a brief idea about the film's storyline, acting, direction, music, and other factors.

Story

The film begins with Krish/Krishna (played by Aashim Gulati) crashing into a wedding. He gels with the guests easily till he meets the bride Meera (played by Dhvani Bhanushali), following which he finds out that she comes from a gangster family and her father (played by Rajesh Sharma) is one of the top gangsters in Haryana. Not only this, Meera's family is also a male-centric one where only male members have a say in everything and females are bound to just follow orders and take care of the family.

Meera, who does not want to get married and follow the same tradition, runs away from her wedding, but while escaping, she takes Krish along with her, who also tags along as he fears getting caught by the gangster family. They run everywhere until they finally reach Krish's hometown of Barsana, where Meera finds out the complete difference in the thinking of the people of the town, which has a female-centric society.

This leads to chaos in their families, where Meera's family leaves no stone unturned in finding her out, and Krish's family thinks that he eloped with Meera, and now she is a part of their family.

Acting

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam marks the debut of Dhvani in Bollywood, while Aashim is also making his debut as the lead in a film. However, Aashim has featured in a few films before, such as Murder Mubarak, Tum Bin II, and others. On the acting front, Dhvani aced her character of Meera, who is in a serious and no-nonsense mode in the first half of the film and lovable and adorable in the second.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Aashim's portrayal of Krish/Krishna may appear overacted to some moviegoers. Krish's character is smiling, dancing, and delivering not-so-impactful dialogues in the film, which will not impress you when you compare it to Dhvani's role. The supporting cast, including Rakesh Bedi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Rajesh Sharma, forms the main attraction after Dhvani, who perfectly aced their roles, and their dialogue delivery will surely leave an impact on you and keep you tied with the film.

Direction

Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam might seem a bit slow in the first half, and one might also wait for the intermission to arrive early. However, the story of the film picks up 10-15 minutes before the interval and builds up much-needed interest in the plot. The second half is where you will enjoy every moment and sequence. The direction by Saurabh lacked in the first half, as the audience might feel a little bored with the lead and the supporting stars.

Music

The songs are mostly peppy numbers in the film except for one, which is a romantic track. The film also has several recreated versions of iconic evergreen songs, including the title track, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. Another recreated song is Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si from the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Verdict

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is undoubtedly a good family entertainer with a decent storyline and a sweet social message in the end. The only problem with the film is its first half, which could have been better and acting by its male lead. On the music front as well, only the recreated version of old songs will leave some impact on you. However, Dhvani's role as Meera and the performance of veteran actors help in making the film a good watch. Out of five stars, we give it 3.