From BEL to SBI Life, these shares to trade ex-date on March 6 for dividend, stock split and bonus issue

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended sharply lower in the last trading session amid heavy selling pressure under the shadow of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Nifty fell 385.20 points or 1.55 per cent to settle at 24,480.50, while the Sensex declined by 1,122.66 points, or 1.40 per cent, to close at 79,116.19. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell and offloaded equities worth Rs 880.49 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support by purchasing equities exceeding Rs 12,068.17 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividends. In order to be eligible for the corporate actions, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date on March 6, 2026. This means today is the last date to buy these stocks to be eligible for the dividend and bonus issue.

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for dividends are Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India, and SBI Life Insurance Company.

Apart from dividends, there are companies that will trade ex-date for a stock split and a bonus issue. The companies are Accedere, LKP Finance, Meera Industries and Silver Touch Technologies.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Accedere Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 06 Mar 2026 Bharat Electronics Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.9500 06 Mar 2026 Bluegod Entertainment Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 06 Mar 2026 CISTRO Telelink Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Reduction of Capital 06 Mar 2026 John Cockerill India Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Mar 2026 Eighty Jewellers Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 07 Mar 2026 Engineers India Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 06 Mar 2026 LKP Finance Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 06 Mar 2026 Meera Industries Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- 06 Mar 2026 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7000 06 Mar 2026 Silver Touch Technologies Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 06 Mar 2026 Silver Touch Technologies Ltd 06 Mar 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 06 Mar 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)