Omnitech Engineering IPO listing LIVE: Shares make muted debut, list at 11% discount on NSE

Mumbai:

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of precision-engineered components, listed with a discount of nearly 11 per cent against the issue price of Rs 227. The stock of the company started the trade at Rs 202, lower by 11.01 per cent from the issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At the BSE, it declined 9.69 per cent to Rs 205 in opening deals. Earlier, the Rs 583-crore initial public offer (IPO) attracted bids for 2,16,31,632 shares against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) witnessed strong demand, attracting 2.86 times the subscription. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors received 73 per cent subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed to 33 per cent. Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors.