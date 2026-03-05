Omnitech Engineering IPO listing LIVE: Shares make muted debut, list at 11% discount on NSE

Advertisement
The Rs 583-crore Omnitech Engineering IPO received 1.14 times subscription on the last day of bidding. QIBs subscribed 2.86 times, while the non-institutional and retail portions were subscribed 73 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai:

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of precision-engineered components, listed with a discount of nearly 11 per cent against the issue price of Rs 227. The stock of the company started the trade at Rs 202, lower by 11.01 per cent from the issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At the BSE, it declined 9.69 per cent to Rs 205 in opening deals. Earlier, the Rs 583-crore initial public offer (IPO) attracted bids for 2,16,31,632 shares against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) witnessed strong demand, attracting 2.86 times the subscription. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors received 73 per cent subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed to 33 per cent. Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors. 

 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 11% discount to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Omnitech Engineering shares settled at Rs 202 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of 11.01 per cent to the issue price of Rs 227.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 9.69% discount to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Omnitech Engineering shares settled at Rs 205 on the BSE, a discount of 9.69 per cent to the issue price of Rs 227.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    How Omnitech Engineering plans to use proceeds?

    Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt, set up two new manufacturing facilities, fund capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Omnitech Engineering raised Rs 174 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, Omnitech Engineering raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 418 crore and an Offer For Sale component of equity shares valued at Rs 165 crore by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Omnitech Engineering GMP ahead of listing

    According to Investorgain, Omnitech Engineering's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0 ahead of listing. The IPO price band was Rs 216-227 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 2,800 crore.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    QIB attracted 2.86 times subscription

    The category intended for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 2.86 times as many subscriptions. The portion for non-institutional investors received 73 per cent subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed to 33 per cent.

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status

    The initial public offer of Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of precision-engineered components, received a muted response from investors and was subscribed 1.14 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

