Horoscope today, March 5, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Thursday. The festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated today. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 5:04 pm. Yajijay Yoga will prevail until 8:18 am. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain until 8:18 am, after which Hasta Nakshatra will begin. Sant Tukaram Jayanti is also being observed today. Let us know in detail how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs. Read the daily horoscope here.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. You will contribute to social activities. The day is very auspicious for contractors. You may receive new tenders or regain an old pending one. Seniors’ advice will favour you. Speak thoughtfully and avoid unnecessary arguments. With a positive mindset, you will overcome difficulties and complete your work. You may feel slightly disappointed by children’s behaviour. There are chances of travelling abroad with family members.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. Any task you begin today will be completed easily. You may receive a positive response from seniors at the office and could even be promoted. It is a good day for students, although minor study-related difficulties may arise, which can be resolved with friends’ help. You will succeed in making positive decisions. Take your parents’ advice before starting any new work.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your mind will be inclined towards political and social activities. There are chances of a pleasant journey related to political matters. Daily tasks will be completed on time and may bring benefits. The day can be favourable for your career, though the workload may be higher than usual. Students are likely to receive support and success in studies. Take care of your health and avoid spicy food. Participating in a noble social cause collectively will benefit you in the future. Shopkeepers may earn higher profits than usual.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will bring happiness. You may gain significant profits in business. However, be cautious about your health. Engineers of this sign may receive new projects. Women may gift new clothes to their husbands, which will strengthen relationships. You may plan shopping with family. Your boss may appreciate your work and present you with a gift. Juniors will be keen to learn from you.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Your mind will be more inclined towards spirituality. You may visit a temple with family members. Writers of this sign will benefit, as sudden opportunities for success may arise. Relatives may present you with gifts. Tasks you undertake will be completed successfully with friends’ support. Be prepared for new challenges. Feeding gram flour sweets to your spouse will bring sweetness into your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be average. Financial transactions will be beneficial. Businesspersons will experience a normal day, though minor obstacles may arise, which you will overcome with positive thinking. You can improve strained old relationships through conversation. There may be slight relief from a long-standing illness. Employees will receive a positive response at the office. It is a good day for students. Elder brother’s advice will prove helpful in completing an office task.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be fairly good. Avoid negative thoughts. You will spend more time on family matters. The financial side will remain strong. People connected with music may get an opportunity to perform at a concert. Those in the clothing business may earn double the profit compared to yesterday, leading to a small celebration at home. You may plan an outing with old friends and watch a movie with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be encouraging. It is an auspicious day to start a new business. Players of this sign may get a chance to participate in a major tournament. You will try to complete several tasks wisely at the same time. Students should avoid indiscipline. Avoid talking on the phone while driving. There are chances of buying a new vehicle, possibly in your favourite colour. Decisions taken today will benefit your future. You will be more practical and less emotional.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be meaningful. Plans made earlier will succeed. You may need to run around to complete government-related work. Your mind may be drawn towards material comforts. Pay attention to employees in business, as it will please them. Health will improve. Completion of pending tasks may bring financial gains. It is a good day for students. There may be slight fluctuations in financial status. Your efficiency may earn you respect from authorities. A sense of curiosity may remain in your mind. You will behave very politely towards others.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be quite busy. You may receive responsibility for a major task and plan for the coming days. A business deal may be signed, bringing financial benefit. Be cautious while renewing any job agreement. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal. Married people should maintain harmony to avoid disputes. Something may trouble you, but meeting friends will ease your worries. Include yoga in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

There are chances of earning money from routine work. Support from your partner will also help. You will plan social activities that may benefit you in the future. Efforts will be made to resolve financial complications and complete pending tasks. Minor disagreements may arise in domestic life. You may discuss organising a religious ceremony at home with your parents. Completing financial transactions today will be beneficial. Major decisions regarding property or assets may be taken, and success is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be positive. You may take new initiatives to increase income in your job. Consider new business offers carefully, as profit is indicated. You will stay busy organising family matters. There are chances of mending a strained relationship. Good news may arrive. Seek advice regarding employment matters. Discussions about a major project may take place. You will pay special attention to time management today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)