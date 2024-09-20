Google begins closing certain Gmail accounts starting today: Here's how to safeguard yours

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Account

Google has announced its decision to close millions of inactive Gmail accounts. The company made this announcement through a blog post. Currently, there are millions of Google users worldwide who have Gmail accounts, making it the most widely used email service. Additionally, Android users require a Gmail account to access all the features on their phones. Google explained in its blog post that there are numerous users who have not used their Gmail accounts for an extended period. These inactive accounts are taking up unnecessary space on Google's servers and could potentially be exploited by hackers.

Therefore, Google has made the decision to close these inactive accounts. This will free up server space, benefiting new users. Google stated that it will begin by deactivating Gmail accounts that have been inactive for 2 years or more.

How to keep your Gmail account active

If you have a Gmail account that has been inactive for a long time, there is a risk that it may be closed. However, users have the option to prevent this from happening. To keep an account active, users must log in and either read an email in the inbox or send an email to someone. This will reactivate the account and prevent it from being affected by Google's action.

Alternatively, users can also reactivate their inactive accounts by logging in and using any Google service. On the other hand, if users wish to close their old Gmail accounts, they can leave them inactive or deactivate them through Google's settings.

In other news, Google has recently introduced new tools that enable users to verify whether an image was created using generative artificial intelligence. The company has been a proactive participant in the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) since February, contributing to the formulation of a new technical standard. Moreover, Google has been internally developing methods to watermark AI-generated content and is currently integrating these techniques into images produced using its tools.

