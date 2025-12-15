Nitin Nabin vows to strengthen BJP after taking charge as BJP national working president A five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government.

Newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, after taking charge on Monday (December 15), vowed to strengthen the party and further consolidate its organisational structure with full strength, capability, and diligence. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

'Will work shoulder to shoulder with karyakartas': Nitin Nabin

In a post on X, the BJP national working president said, "On the occasion of being entrusted with the responsibility of National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the largest political party in the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shahi, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh."

He said the trust placed in him by the parliamentary party and the party's dedicated workers is both a great honour and a significant responsibility.

Nabin said that he is committed to working shoulder to shoulder with party workers, giving his full strength, ability and dedication to further strengthen and streamline the organisation. "I am committed to working shoulder to shoulder with the workers, with my full strength, capability, and diligence, to make the organization even more strong, organized, and advancing toward excellence. It is my belief that together we will pave the way for a 'Developed India' by walking the path of service, organization, and dedication," he added.

Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP national working president

Nitin Nabin took charge of his new responsibility today, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party's journey of public service and nation-building. Nabin was also felicitated at the BJP headquarters here in the presence of party president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

After Nabin officially took charge of his new responsibility, Shah, Nadda, and Pradhan held a discussion with him. Nabin arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from Patna in the afternoon, a day after his appointment as the BJP working president. He was received at the airport by Gupta and several other leaders of the saffron party.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin, 45, a minister in the Nitish Kumar–led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday, a move seen as signalling a generational shift in the ruling party and positioning him as a likely successor to incumbent national president JP Nadda.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is regarded by party leaders as a dynamic leader who is ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, with a strong background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A five-time MLA, he represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government. Party leaders said his ministerial tenures in Bihar and his role as BJP’s in-charge of Chhattisgarh have been marked by effective organisational leadership.

The BJP parliamentary board selected Nabin for the post, and he currently serves as the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in Bihar.

