Nitin Nabin, BJP's new national working president, gets rousing welcome at party headquarters Nitin Nabin arrives in Delhi: Various leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were present to welcome to him at the party office.

New Delhi:

Nitin Nabin, BJP's newly appointed national working president, got rousing welcome after arriving at BJP headquarters in the national capital. Various leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were present to welcome to him at the party office. Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and is to eventually succeed JP Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said. He also comes from the RSS background. A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.

His tenures as a minister in Bihar and his role as the party incharge of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding and marked by his effective organisational leadership, they said.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post. At present, he is the PWD minister in Bihar and an MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.