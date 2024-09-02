What is Google Smart Lock and how to enable it on your smartphone? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Smart Lock

Smartphones have become an important part of our lives. They are not just a means of communication, but also fulfil our entertainment needs and act as a mobile bank with the advancement of digital payments. As their use increases, it's important to keep them safe from unauthorised access. Smartphones come with security features such as pattern lock, face lock, and fingerprint lock, which we use to keep our devices safe. However, there are situations where constantly having to unlock our devices in safe spaces can be irritating.

Recognizing this, Google has introduced a feature for Android smartphones called Google Smart Lock, or Extended Unlock. This feature allows you to access your device much faster when you're not overly concerned about security. For instance, when you're at home, you probably don't want to enter your passcode every time you pick up your phone.

Google Smart Lock offers various features for different situations, including:

On-body Detection: If you've already input your PIN or passcode before putting your phone in your pocket or bag, Google Smart Lock won't require you to input it again when you take it out.

If you've already input your PIN or passcode before putting your phone in your pocket or bag, Google Smart Lock won't require you to input it again when you take it out. Trusted Places: You can designate locations that you trust, such as your home or office, and you won't need to enter your passcode when you're there.

You can designate locations that you trust, such as your home or office, and you won't need to enter your passcode when you're there. Trusted Devices: This option allows you to select Bluetooth devices that you trust. When your phone is connected to these devices, you won't need to enter your passcode to unlock it.

This option allows you to select Bluetooth devices that you trust. When your phone is connected to these devices, you won't need to enter your passcode to unlock it. Voice Match & Trusted Face: These options are being phased out and are only available on much older Android devices. They work by allowing you to set up your voice or face to unlock your phone without a passcode. The voice match option won't always fully unlock your phone, but it will allow access to some of your device's features.

If you find this feature interesting and want to set up Smart Lock on your device, here’s how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up Smart Lock on Android:

1. Go to your device’s Settings.

2. Choose Security & privacy.

3. Select More security & privacy.

4. Then, choose Smart Lock (on some devices, it may be called Extend Unlock).

5. Enter your passcode or another screen lock if prompted.

6. Choose either On-body detection, Trusted places, or Trusted devices.

7. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

