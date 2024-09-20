Friday, September 20, 2024
     
  4. Tirupati laddu controversy: Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeks report, promises action

Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought a report from Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirupati Laddu controversy. Allegations claimed the use of animal fat in laddus during Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, sparked a political debate. Nadda assured action after a full review.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda addresses a press conference on 100 days and achievements of MoHFW, in New Delhi.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has sought a full report from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Nadda assured that the Centre will examine the matter and take necessary action.

Nadda responds to Tirupati laddu controversy

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday announced that he had spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, requesting a detailed report on the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy. Naidu had accused the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government of using animal fat in the preparation of the laddus, a claim that has sparked a political storm.

Centre to take action after examining report

During a press conference addressing the Modi government's first 100 days of its third term, Nadda stated, "I got to know about the issue through social media and spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today. I have asked for the full report, which will be examined, and suitable action will follow." 

Political row over allegations

Naidu's claim has triggered a fierce political backlash, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of using "heinous allegations" for political gain. The TDP circulated a lab report supporting the claim, intensifying the controversy further.

