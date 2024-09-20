Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 440 points, Nifty over 25,545 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 20.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Friday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 439.75 points to 83,624.55. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 132.05 points to 25,547.85.

From the 30 Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. Meanwhile, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Titan, Asian Paints and NTPC were the biggest laggards.

Rupee against dollar

The rupee sustained its gaining streak for the third straight session and rose 9 paise to 83.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday buoyed by a firm domestic equity market and weakening American currency. Lower crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency though the unit was weighed down by some outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency opened at 83.63 and strengthened further to 83.56 against the greenback, trading 9 paise higher than its previous closing level.



