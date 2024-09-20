Gurugram road accident: Mother of victim questions bail to accused, asks 'why are police not helping us?'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gurugram road accident: Mother of victim questions bail to accused.

The mother of Akshat Garg, a 22-year-old who died in a road accident in Gurugram, questioned the bail granted to the driver responsible for the collision. Garg was hit by an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road on September 15. Despite being arrested, the driver was released on bail, prompting the mother to ask, “Why was he released on bail?”

"I want justice for my son. A person in the wrong killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son has gone but he (the accused) slept peacefully that night… Why are the police not helping us?" she asked.

Accident details captured on camera

The accident, which occurred on Golf Course Road, was caught on a GoPro camera mounted on the motorcycle of Garg’s friend. The video, which went viral, shows the SUV driving on the wrong side, leading to a high-speed collision with Garg’s motorcycle. Garg was thrown off his bike, and despite wearing safety gear, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Police action and FIR

The driver of the Mahindra XUV 300, identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, was arrested at the scene. Thakur, a Delhi resident, claimed he was following Google Maps. An FIR was lodged under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, but Thakur was released on bail. Garg’s friend, who was riding behind him, expressed frustration, claiming that the police failed to take footage of the incident from his GoPro, which captured the crash.

Family's call for justice

Akshat Garg’s family is now seeking justice, questioning why the accused was released so quickly and expressing their dissatisfaction with the police response. The mother of the victim said, "My son is gone, but the person responsible is free. Why are the police not helping us?"

