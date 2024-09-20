Legends League Cricket 2024 Live Score: Harbhajan Singh wins toss and Manipal Tigers opt to bowl

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's Legends League Cricket 2024 opener in Jodhpur.

Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas will face each other in the mouth-watering first match at Barkatullah Cricket Stadium

The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST and the live broadcast is available.

So, stay tuned to receive live scores and quick match updates here.