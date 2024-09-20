Legends League Cricket 2024 Live Score: Harbhajan Singh wins toss and Manipal Tigers opt to bowl

Manipal Tigers Playing XI: Solomon Mire, Robin Uthappa (wk), Angelo Perera, Manoj Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne, Daniel Christian, Obus Pienaar, Harbhajan Singh (c), Anureet Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sheldon Cottrell.
Konark Suryas Odisha Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Ross Taylor, Richard Levi (wk), Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Dilshan Munaweera, Navin Stewart, Kevin O'Brien, Ben Laughlin, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Manipal Tigers have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Playing XIs to be updated soon.
Konark Suryas Odisha: Irfan Pathan (c), Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Ambati Rayudu, Ross Taylor, Yusuf Pathan, Kevon Cooper, Pravin Tambe, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Kevin O'Brien, Vinay Kumar, Navin Stewart, KP Appanna, Rajesh Bishnoi, Diwesh Pathania, Jesse Ryder.
Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Upul Tharanga, Manoj Tiwary, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Daniel Christian, Anureet Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Pragyan Ojha, Amit Verma, Saurabh Tiwary, Abu Nechim, Rahul Shukla, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, Imran Khan, Solomon Mire.
Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's Legends League Cricket 2024 opener in Jodhpur.
Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas will face each other in the mouth-watering first match at Barkatullah Cricket Stadium
The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST and the live broadcast is available.
So, stay tuned to receive live scores and quick match updates here.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News