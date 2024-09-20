Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Legends League Cricket 2024 Live Score: Harbhajan Singh wins toss and Manipal Tigers opt to bowl

Legends League Cricket 2024 Live Score: Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas Odisha will take on the defending champions Manipal Tigers in the opening match of the LLC 2024 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 18:46 IST
Image Source : LLC/X Legends League Cricket 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

The defending champions Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan's Konark Suryas Odisha in the Legends League Cricket 2024 opening match in Jodhpur on Friday, September 20. Both teams will target a positive start to the third edition of the biggest T20 cricket league for the legends. 

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Legends Cricket League 2024 Live Updates: Manipal Tigers Playing XI

    Manipal Tigers Playing XI: Solomon Mire, Robin Uthappa (wk), Angelo Perera, Manoj Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne, Daniel Christian, Obus Pienaar, Harbhajan Singh (c), Anureet Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sheldon Cottrell.

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Legends Cricket League 2024 Live Updates: Konark Suryas Odisha Playing XI

    Konark Suryas Odisha Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Ross Taylor, Richard Levi (wk), Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Dilshan Munaweera, Navin Stewart, Kevin O'Brien, Ben Laughlin, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update

    Manipal Tigers have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Playing XIs to be updated soon.

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Legends Cricket League 2024 Live Updates: Squads confirmed

    Konark Suryas Odisha: Irfan Pathan (c), Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Ambati Rayudu, Ross Taylor, Yusuf Pathan, Kevon Cooper, Pravin Tambe, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Kevin O'Brien, Vinay Kumar, Navin Stewart, KP Appanna, Rajesh Bishnoi, Diwesh Pathania, Jesse Ryder.

    Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Upul Tharanga, Manoj Tiwary, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Daniel Christian, Anureet Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Pragyan Ojha, Amit Verma, Saurabh Tiwary, Abu Nechim, Rahul Shukla, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, Imran Khan, Solomon Mire.

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

  • Sep 20, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's Legends League Cricket 2024 opener in Jodhpur.

    Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas will face each other in the mouth-watering first match at Barkatullah Cricket Stadium

    The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST and the live broadcast is available. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores and quick match updates here.

