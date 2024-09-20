Want to maintain healthy gut? Drink Kombucha to stay away from stomach-related issues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink Kombucha for good gut health.

The significance of preserving gut health is only realised by people who have frequent upset stomachs, constipation, and irregular bowel movements. Although consuming foods high in fibre, drinking enough water, and exercising frequently can help avoid stomach problems, the fermented, sweet beverage kombucha can also help.

What is Kombucha?

A sweet, bubbly fermented tea is called kombucha. It may offer several health advantages and has a high concentration of probiotic microorganisms. Friendly, or probiotic, microorganisms can be found in kombucha. It is well-recognised that these microbes improve one's health.

Kombucha for gut health

Like any other fermented food, Kombucha is rich in probiotics.

Friendly bacteria found in the gut are comparable to probiotic microorganisms.

Consuming a probiotic-rich diet may help enhance a person's general intestinal health. Probiotics might function by assisting the body in preserving a balanced microbial ecology.

Probiotics could help with inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhoea associated with antibiotic use and irritable bowel syndrome, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

It's important to keep in mind that probiotic supplements, not probiotic-containing meals and beverages, are primarily responsible for these advantages.

Although further research is needed to fully understand how kombucha promotes gut health, the connection between the two shows that it may help the digestive tract.

Immune system performance and gut health are related. According to research, immune health can be enhanced by maintaining a balanced population of gut bacteria.

Eating a balanced diet rich in foods and drinks high in probiotics may assist in repairing the gut.

A 2017 analysis of 475 papers from the Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics revealed that certain probiotics may be beneficial for elderly constipation. When compared to individuals who did not take probiotics, they experienced a 10–40% improvement. Nevertheless, the study looks into probiotics' advantages generally rather than specifically addressing kombucha.

However, there is little scientific proof of its precise advantages, and people's responses differ. Toxic consequences from consuming too much kombucha may occasionally result in further adverse effects. As a result, it is recommended to use caution and moderation, particularly for people who already have health issues.

