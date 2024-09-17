Respiratory issues? Drink fig juice daily to get relief, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink fig juice daily to get relief from respiratory issues and know other benefits.

Figs are very beneficial for health. You can easily include figs in your diet as a fruit or as a dry fruit. Drinking fig juice provides many benefits to the body. This juice rich in nutrition helps reduce obesity and increase immunity. Constipation and stomach problems disappear by drinking fig juice. Those who have poor digestion should drink fig juice. If you want, you can easily extract fig juice at home too. By drinking this juice, the body gets plenty of nutrients like fibre, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Know what are the benefits of drinking fig juice daily.

Figs improve the respiratory system i.e. the breathing process. Fig juice contains phenolic acid which relieves respiratory problems. Drinking fig juice clears the throat and stops phlegm formation.

Other benefits of drinking fig juice

Solves sleep problems- People who do not sleep well at night should eat figs. Figs affect the nervous system, which helps in problems like anxiety, migraine and insomnia. Eating figs also solves sleep problems.

Relief from constipation- Fig juice is rich in fibre, and drinking it provides relief from constipation. Figs have laxative properties which remove the problem of constipation. Figs have high fibre and low fat. If you consume figs daily, then it can also provide relief from chronic constipation in the stomach.

Beneficial in stone problem- Consumption of figs is also beneficial for stone patients. According to a study, anti-urolithiatic and diuretic properties are found in figs which remove the problem of stones. This reduces the formation of stones in the body.

Helps in weight loss- Fig juice helps in digesting food properly. Eating figs keeps the digestive system balanced. This speeds up the process of weight loss. Figs have a high fibre content, which does not make you feel hungry and obesity gradually starts reducing.

Beneficial in diabetes- Dried figs taste sweeter but if you drink fig juice, then diabetes patients also get benefits from it. Eating figs balances the blood glucose level and cholesterol level. Fig juice is also beneficial for diabetes patients. It also reduces the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.

How to make fig juice?

To make fig juice, you have to take 5-6 fresh fig fruits. Now wash them and remove their fibres. Cut the figs into small pieces. Now grind them in a blender or mixer and add water. If you want, you can also make it like a smoothie by adding milk to it. Pour it into a glass and drink it. You can also make a shake or smoothie from dried figs in the same way. For this, soak the dried figs in water overnight. Then put them in milk make a shake and drink it.

