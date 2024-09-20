Delhi coaching centre deaths: SC directs Centre-appointed panel to submit interim measures in 4 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar area in New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 20) directed the Centre-appointed high-level committee investigating the death of three IAS aspirants in a coaching centre in the national capital in July due to waterlogging in the basement to submit interim measures in four weeks to prevent such incidents. A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to apprise the court of policy, legislative and administrative changes executed to ensure prevention of a repeat of such incidents in the future.

The bench said that uniform initiatives should be taken in the whole of the National Capital Region to revent another Old Rajinder Nagar-type incident from happening.

"If the need arises, we will pass directions for pan-India to prevent Old Rajinder Nagar-type incidents," the bench observed.

Earlier on July 27, three civil services aspirants died by drowning in the basement library of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area following flooding due to heavy rain.

What had SC said earlier?

On August 5, the top court observed that coaching centres have become "death chambers" and were playing with the lives of students, as it issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government.

The top court took cognisance of the matter while hearing a petition filed by an association of coaching centres challenging a December 2023 Delhi High Court order which had directed the city's fire services and the civic body to inspect all coaching centres here to ascertain if they are complying with fire safety norms.

Terming the plea frivolous, the apex court had dismissed the appeal while imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the association and said no coaching centre should be allowed to operate unless there is compliance with fire safety norms and other requirements.

The high court had transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) of Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) of Kerala. Students enrolled in various coaching institutes protested after the incident, demanding improved safety measures.

(With PTI inputs)

