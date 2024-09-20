Yudhra Movie Review: Siddhanth Chaturvedi's passionate film is action packed with classy and sassy moves

Read Yudhra Movie Review Here Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Yudhra

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: September 20, 2024

September 20, 2024 Director: Ravi Udyawar

Genre: Action-Thriller

Featuring Siddhanth Chaturvedi in an unseen avatar, Yudhra has been released on big screens today. The film brings back Raghav Jugyal in the role of a killer villain after Kill. Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat is impressive, especially after Thangalaan. The actor is marking the right boxes. Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who directed late actor Sridevi's last film, Mom. The filmmaker has brought a predictable but well-directed film with some really kickass action sequences. Read further to know about the plot and verdict of Yudhra.

Story

The protagonist of the movie is Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi), whose parents are murdered when his father, a tough policeman, busts a drug dealer owned by a gangster and drug lord named Firoze (Raj Arjun). He is mentored by Rehman (Ram Kapoor), a close friend and colleague of his late father, and is adopted by Gajraj Rao, a former police officer who is now a politician. Yudhra has an aggressive and violent disposition, which contributes to his anger management challenges. His friendship with Nikhat (Malavika Mohanan), his childhood friend and eventual love interest, is also impacted by this. He also loses his job at NCTA due to his hostile behaviour. Rehman gives Yudhra an undercover assignment to find Firoze and the man who killed his father (Feroz's boss), in order to let out his fury. He then gains Firoze's close confidence after vanquishing the latter's fierce rival in a jail cell. Therefore, Yudhra is assigned the enormous responsibility of assisting the police in dismantling the narcotics network while posing as the latter's reliable assistant.

Acting

Talking about the lead Siddhant Chaturvedi, from his very first entrance in Yudhra, he grips the audience with a ferocity that can’t be ignored. In this high-octane thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar, the Gully Boy actor steps into the role of Yudhra, a warrior battling not just an underworld drug syndicate but his inner demons. Every fight sequence is executed with precision, each moment more pulse-pounding than the last. As Yudhra, he’s not just throwing punches; he’s a man wrestling with his trauma, giving the audience a layered, emotionally charged performance that goes beyond typical action-hero bravado.

The movie is surrounded by a stellar supporting cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, and Raghav Juyal. Chaturvedi dominates the screen, embodying a level of grit and determination that feels both fresh and iconic. After 'Kill' Raghav seems even more comfortable in the role of a villain. Where Malavika has her moments in the film, Raghav just doesn't leave the skin of the character and makes his act impressive.

Writing and Direction

The tale has been kept moving quickly by director Ravi Udyawar, who also directed Sridevi's Mom has included some really stylish action scenes. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a fierce performance with a badass delivery of words. In the action scenes, the actor really shines the brightest. The cinematography is the soul of this film, with many scenes beautifully shot. The action feels fresh rather than clichéd. Notably, the film features not just action but also love, a bit of comedy, and plenty of whistle-worthy dialogue. The music of the film is fantastic and catchy. Siddhant, along with Raghav, showcases some really cool dance moves in the film.

Nevertheless, the drug racket plot's hole is the main problem in the first half. In certain places, Yudhra's double agent act while running the drug enterprise seems nonsensical and unreasonable. A suspenseful first half concludes to set for an exciting second half. However, the striking cinematography saved the boat. The background music is catchy, especially when Raghav Juyal enters. The second half of the screenplay has the potential to make or ruin this one, depending on how it is performed.

Verdict

On the whole, Yudhra is for the ones who love action films. Kill was a testament that Indian audiences have an appetite for action movies and seems like director Ravi Udyawar, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are trying to cash in the zones once again. Siddhanth, having the maximum screen space, fully dominates the film, and his quirky dance moves mixed with on-point action scenes can be liked by the audiences. Overall, the film has some flaws in the storyline but Ravi has got it covered and the film shines throughout. Yudhra, deserving of 3.5 stars has been released in theatres today.