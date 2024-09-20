Vi surprises subscribers, reduces validity of two popular recharge plans, despite recent tariff hike

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Vi recharge plans

All the major telecom operators in India including Jio, Airtel and Vi recently revised all their recharge plans. The latest revision hiked mobile tariff by up to 15 percent on average. Now, in yet another shocker to telecom subscribers, Vi has reduced the validity offered with some of its existing recharge plans. The affected recharge plans are priced at Rs 479 and Rs 666. Both recharge plans provide a limited amount of data. However, the Rs 666 prepaid plan includes Vi Hero benefits, offering additional perks. It's important to highlight that apart from the plan validity, all other features remain unchanged. Here are further details regarding these current Vi plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 479 prepaid plan originally provided 56 days of validity. Following the adjustment, it now offers 48 days, reflecting a reduction of eight days. The plan includes 1 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 666 prepaid plan now has a validity of 64 days, as opposed to the previous 77 days. This plan includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. In addition, users will have access to Vi Hero benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, and Data Delight with this plan.

Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea has recently launched a new service, Vi One, in India to directly compete with Airtel. This all-in-one service offers a broadband connection, mobile connection, and access to various OTT apps. Vi One is positioned as a competitor to Airtel Black and is designed to provide subscribers with the convenience of prepaid mobile, fiber, and OTT benefits in a single plan. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited fiber internet with speeds of up to 100Mbps and access popular OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV.

