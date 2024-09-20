Airtel launches new Rs 26 recharge plan for data-hungry subscribers: Here are benefits offered

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel Rs 26 recharge plan

Airtel has introduced a cost-effective recharge plan priced at Rs 26. The newly launched recharge plan offers its users 1.5GB of high-speed data for internet usage. Following the price hike in July, Airtel had either discontinued several old plans or raised their prices. However, the telecom giant has now rolled out this affordable pack for its millions of subscribers, providing them with 1.5GB of data. After Jio, Airtel holds the second-largest user base in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Airtel Rs 26 recharge plan.

This new Airtel recharge plan is priced at Rs 26 and categorised as a data pack. Notably, the company already offers a data pack for Rs 22, providing users with 1GB of data daily. The validity of both the new and existing plans is one day. In this new plan, users will receive 1.5GB of data.

Users have the option to select this Airtel plan alongside the ongoing Truly Unlimited plan. It's important to note that this plan does not include free calling benefits. Airtel has introduced this plan specifically for users in need of emergency data.

In addition to the Rs 22 and Rs 26 plans, the company also offers other one-day validity data packs. These include a Rs 33 plan offering 2GB of data and a Rs 49 plan offering unlimited data (with a Fair Usage Policy of 20GB).

Airtel’s other data packs:

Airtel already provides various data plans with extended validity. The company's Rs 77 plan offers 5GB of data, while the Rs 121 plan provides 6GB of data. Both these data packs are valid till the users' existing plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel's Rs 979 recharge plan includes the Airtel Xstream Play service, providing users with access to a variety of apps such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and SunNxt. Along with the app subscription, users can enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India, a daily 2GB data allowance (totaling 168GB), free national roaming, and 100 free daily SMS. Additionally, users with 5G smartphones can access unlimited 5G data.

