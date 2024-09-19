Airtel's 84-Day plan offers 22 free OTT apps, turning your smartphone into TV

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel recharge plans

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL are all major telecom companies that provide complimentary OTT subscriptions as part of their recharge plans. These recharge plans effectively transform users' mobile devices into portable entertainment hubs, allowing them to enjoy their favorite content on the go. Additionally, users benefit from unlimited calling and data. For example, Airtel offers an 84-day recharge plan that includes a free subscription to multiple apps.

Airtel Rs 979 recharge plan

The specific apps included in Airtel's Rs 979 recharge plan are part of the Airtel Xstream Play service, which grants users access to a variety of apps such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and SunNxt. In addition to the app subscription, users enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India, a daily 2GB data allowance (totaling 168GB), free national roaming, and 100 free daily SMS. Furthermore, users with 5G smartphones can access unlimited 5G data.

Vodafone Idea offers a similar 84-day plan for Rs 998, providing users with free calling to any network, daily 100 free SMS, and 2GB of data. Additionally, Vi subscribers receive an 84-day subscription to the Sony LIV OTT app, along with benefits like weekend data rollover, data delight, and binge all night.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has confirmed its exit from the music vertical by announcing the shutdown of its Wynk Music app, according to company sources. The telecom giant has disclosed a strategic partnership with Apple for video and music streaming, which has led to the planned closure of the Wynk Music app in the coming months. Furthermore, Airtel will be integrating all Wynk Music employees into the company.

In 2014, the Wynk Music app was launched and has since gained an estimated subscriber count of over 100 million. An Airtel spokesperson has confirmed that they will be discontinuing Wynk Music, and all Wynk Music employees will be integrated into the Airtel ecosystem.

