BSNL SIM: Is it reliable now, and should you switch? A complete review

BSNL has been garnering increased attention lately, especially following the tariff hikes by private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. The state-owned company is providing affordable recharge plans, prompting users to switch in order to avoid the approximately 15 percent extra charges imposed by private telecom operators. Furthermore, BSNL has expedited its 4G rollout nationwide in response to user demand. Having used BSNL for a week, here I am sharing my experience, from purchasing the SIM to network availability and internet speed, to help you determine whether it's the right choice for you and whether you should consider switching to BSNL.

BSNL SIM purchasing experience

I've been wanting to get a BSNL SIM since July, but I haven't been able to find the time to visit the BSNL office. I'm not sure if BSNL SIM cards are available at private telecom shops. BSNL offers home delivery of its SIM card through third-party platforms, but the service is limited to Ghaziabad and Kerala.

When I finally got the chance to visit the BSNL office, my experience of purchasing the SIM card was really smooth and I received the SIM in no time.

BSNL network availability

After inserting the SIM into my smartphone, it was activated within just two hours. BSNL offers a variety of affordable first recharge coupons to choose from, catering to different preferences, with the minimum recharge amount being Rs 108.

Regarding BSNL network availability, I've noticed that in my area of Noida, I'm experiencing difficulty in getting a BSNL network signal at both my home and office. Since getting the SIM, I've been unable to make any calls and the internet speed is out of the question.

BSNL supports 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, but I haven't been able to receive a signal in any network mode. Additionally, the company doesn't support Wi-Fi calling, so I'm unable to use Wi-Fi for making calls.

BSNL recharge plan

BSNL offers some of the most affordable recharge plans in the country, with a range of voice and data bundled options starting from Rs 18 and going up to Rs 2,999. In that sense, it is the best.

BSNL SIM verdict

The company is actively rolling out its 4G services and receiving the required support from the government. During my visit to the BSNL office, I was informed that the 4G network upgrade has been completed in Greater Noida, and work is in progress in Noida. I anticipate an improvement in network availability once the upgrade is completed.

If you reside in an area with good BSNL network coverage, switching to BSNL could be a great choice due to its affordable recharge plans. Additionally, the company is working on 5G services, expected to roll out next year.

To check BSNL network availability in your area, you can use Open Signal and refer to this guide for more information: BSNL 4G network in Delhi: How to check before purchasing SIM.

