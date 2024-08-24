BSNL 4G network in Delhi: How to check before purchasing SIM

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL network availability

In July, Jio, Airtel, and Vi raised the prices of their recharge plans. As a result, millions of users turned to BSNL for affordable recharge plans. With the increasing number of customers, BSNL is continuously introducing new offers and affordable plans. The state-owned company is also actively working on expanding its 4G network for better network availability and high-speed data. If you are considering switching to BSNL for affordable recharge plans, it's important to know whether BSNL's network is available in your city.

Here's how you can check the network in Delhi

If you live in Delhi and use a BSNL SIM, you can easily check BSNL's network coverage in different areas of the city. Determining the network availability will help you understand if BSNL has a strong network in your area and whether you should get a BSNL SIM card.

To check BSNL's network in Delhi, you can use the Opensignal App. This application can quickly tell you if BSNL offers 2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G network coverage in Delhi.

How to check BSNL network availability in Delhi NCR

Download and install the Opensignal app on your smartphone.

Open the app and complete the setup process.

On the app's home screen, tap the pin arrow located in the bottom menu to check the BSNL 4G signal strength.

From the top menu, select BSNL and then choose 4G from the 'Type' column. You can also search for 2G and 3G networks by following the same process.

The map will display green dots to indicate good signal strength and red dots for weaker spots, along with providing you with information on download speed, upload speed, and latency specific to your location.

