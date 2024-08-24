Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition

Infinix has launched a new edition of its Note 40 series smartphones. The newly launched Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition comprises Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+. These smartphones are designed in collaboration with BMW Designworks and feature an F1-inspired design. They get the same specifications as original models and feature MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 108 MP camera, 100W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition India price

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition is priced at Rs. 15,999, and it comes in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model. The Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is priced at Rs. 18,999 and will be available in a 12GB+256GB configuration.

These prices include bank discounts, which have not been disclosed by the smartphone maker yet. Both the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition will be up for purchase on Flipkart starting from August 26.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition Specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition have the same specifications as the models that were launched earlier this year. Both come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. They also feature VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material for improved thermal management.

The camera setup includes a 108-megapixel main camera and two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handsets also come with dual speakers tuned by JBL and support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both models have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 series leaked details hints at best camera ever