iPhone 16 series leaked details hints at best camera ever

Apple is expected to introduce significant updates with the iPhone 16 series. Recent leaks have revealed that the camera on the iPhone 16 will be a major improvement over its predecessor. According to a report from Apple Insider, users can expect substantial upgrades to the camera system in the iPhone 16 series. The main camera may boast higher resolution, and changes are also anticipated for the ultra-wide camera, along with the addition of a capture button.

iPhone 16 series camera specifications

For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, leaked reports suggest that the camera setups will remain the same as the previous model, supporting 1X and 2X zoom, along with an ultra-wide camera sensor at 0.5X zoom, all housed in a vertical design. Both models could feature a 48MP primary camera sensor with 2X zoom and a large aperture for improved low-light performance.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and support 2X optical zoom. Additionally, a 12MP telephoto sensor with 5X zoom may be included in both models. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to introduce a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

Meanwhile, the prices for all of Apple's models have been leaked online. Reports suggest that the starting price of the iPhone 16 in the US could be USD 799. In India, this phone may have an initial price of Rs 79,900. The global price of the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be USD 899, with a price in India of Rs 89,900.

As for the Pro models, the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to be USD 1,099, with an expected launch price in India of Rs 1,34,900. The most premium model of this series, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is expected to be priced at USD 1,199, with a starting price in India of Rs 1,59,900.

